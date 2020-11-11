UTM’s Mwenifumbo complain of poll irregularities: MEC delays to announce by-election results

One of the contestants in Karonga Central Constituency by-election, Frank Mwenefumbo of UTM Party has filed a complaint to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), saying the by-elected was marred by irregularities.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa has confirmed receiving the complaint and will look into it before announcing the results.

“The Commission is appealing to all Malawians to maintain law, peace and order as the results management process progresses. All results in circulation remain unofficial,” he said.

In the letter dated 11 November 2020 Mwenefumbo claims the election was credible, and not free and fair enough to declare one a winner.

Among his grievances is the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Leonard Mwalwanda as not being a registered voter in the constituency.

Mwenefumbo also make allegations that MCP gave cash handouts during campaign and on voting day amounting to K10 000 per households.

“We have evidence and we can prove,” the UTM candidate states, claiming this happened in Lupembe, Mlare and all other wards which is contrary to Section 41 of the Political Parties Act of 2018.

Mwenifumbo also claim the elections were not free and fair because of electoral violence.

He alleges that Richard Chimwendo Banda, the Minister of Homeland Security and MCP second vice president Harry Mkadawire perpetrated violence by giving open threats during the campaign using government loan disbursement programmes, Neef Limited to lure voters.

MEC confirmed receipt of the letter of complaint.

“We have received the complaint. The Commission will go through it and give feedback to it,” said Mwafulirwa.

He said MEC failed to announce results for the by-elections due to unavailability of some original result sheets.

According to Mwafulirwa, the commission will announce the results Thursday after getting the original result sheets

For Lilongwe North West constituency, MEC has not received 10 original result sheets and for Karonga Central constituency, three original result sheets are not yet in.

MEC held by-elections on November 10, 2020 in Makhuwira South ward in Chikwawa, Lilongwe North West Constituency and Karonga Central Constituency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares