Bridging the Gap: Minister Ching’oma Vows to Strengthen Police-Citizen Relations

Minister of Homeland Security, Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma, has pledged to reduce the gap between the Malawi Police Service (MPS) and the public, emphasizing the importance of transparency, communication, and improved service delivery.

Ching’oma made the commitment on Tuesday during his tour of the MPS Headquarters in Area 30, Lilongwe. The visit aimed to assess the challenges faced by the police, as well as to understand the short, medium, and long-term strategies being implemented to address them.

Welcoming the Minister were Principal Secretary Steven Kayuni, Inspector General of Police Merlyne Nachulu Yolamu, Deputy Inspector General Happy Mkandawire, along with other senior police commissioners.

After a two-hour briefing, Ching’oma inspected key departments, including the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the newly established Police FM Radio Station.

Speaking to the press, the Minister praised the Police Service for launching Police FM, describing it as a powerful tool for information dissemination. “This is a very good initiative because, as police, they need to be transparent in everything they do. People in Sanje should know what is happening in Lilongwe, and that will foster stronger relationships between citizens and the police,” Ching’oma said.

He also advised the MPS to commercialize the radio station to generate income through advertising, turning it into a self-sustaining communication platform.

On a more critical note, Ching’oma expressed concern over the low police-to-citizen ratio, which he said is inadequate for Malawi’s rapidly growing population. “The ratio of police officers to citizens is quite low. To address this, the government must recruit more officers to bridge the gap and improve security services across the country,” he stressed.

Ching’oma’s visit to the MPS follows a similar tour of the Malawi Prison Services, as part of his broader agenda to understand and improve the country’s internal security systems.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!