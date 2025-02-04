Gospel Sensation Lorna Chewere Drops Much-Anticipated Album ‘Pansi Pano’

Renowned gospel songstress Lorna Chewere has finally released her highly anticipated third album, Pansi Pano, along with her hit single Oonadi Mtima, a Christmas carol that lit up the 2024 festive season.

Following the success of her first two albums—Monga Ndili (2023) and Ndaima Nji (2024)—Pansi Pano continues Lorna’s mission to inspire through soul-stirring gospel melodies. The new album, crafted over six months at True Tone Studio under the expert guidance of producer Collen Ali and co-producer Larry Chewere (her husband), showcases her signature heartfelt vocals and spiritually uplifting messages.

The album features 11 tracks, including:

Ofana Nanu Inu Nonse Ovutidwa Lokoma Dziko Mu Mtanda Muli Mphamvu Ndipita Kwathu Ndiri Ndi Mudzi Wina Ndiyimba Mumtima Mokondwa Oonadi Mtima Pansi Pano Poyambapo Ndakondwadi

Lorna credits the album’s polished sound to Ali’s instrumental mastery and the vocal support of renowned backing artists Mukhala and Nyangulu. Fans can purchase the album for K5,000 at selected outlets in Mzuzu, Lilongwe, and Blantyre—or by contacting Lorna directly.

Reflecting on her musical journey, Lorna shared, “The overwhelming support for Monga Ndili and Ndaima Nji inspired me to keep spreading God’s Word through music. This is just the beginning—I’m already planning my next project.”

She revealed that her future work will feature an 8-track collection of original compositions, currently in English, though she’s contemplating translating them into Chichewa.

Lorna’s musical evolution has been deeply influenced by Collen Ali, who recognized her potential during her husband’s guitar lessons at True Tone Studio. With Larry’s unwavering support, she transitioned from a choir singer at Limbe CCAP’s Nthemba prayer house to a celebrated gospel artist.

“My husband believed in my talent even before I did,” Lorna said. “His encouragement, coupled with Collen’s mentorship, has been pivotal in my career.”

The couple, both devout members of Spoken Word Tabernacle in Lilongwe, often performs for their congregation, with Larry playing a key role in managing Lorna’s career.

As Pansi Pano hits the airwaves, Lorna remains committed to creating music that not only entertains but also uplifts souls, bringing listeners closer to their faith.

