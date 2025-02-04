WOCACA calls for more equitable, accessible cancer care as the globe commemorates World Cancer Day

Women’s Coalition against Cancer (WOCACA) has called upon policymakers, healthcare providers, community leaders, civil society advocates and all Malawians to work together to create a more equitable and accessible cancer care system for all.

WOCACA Executive Director Maud Mwakasungula made the call on Tuesday as Malawi joined the global community in commemorating this year’s World Cancer Day, which falls on February 4 annually.

This year, the day is being commemorated under the theme: “United by Unique.” The theme emphasizes that while every individual’s experience with cancer is different, people are supposed to be united by a common purpose to fight for a future where cancer is no longer a threat to lives.

In her statement to commemorate the day, Mwakasungula said the theme powerfully places individuals at the center of cancer care, recognizing the unique experiences and stories of each person affected by this disease.

“WOCACA understands that cancer is not a one-size-fits-all experience. Every person’s journey with cancer is unique, shaped by individual circumstances, background, type of cancer, and access to care. “United by Unique” emphasizes the importance of personalized care, tailored to the specific needs of each patient. Let us support cancer patients, push for better healthcare policies, and continue fighting for early detection and treatment services,” she said.

Cancer remains a major global health challenge. In 2022, there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths worldwide (WHO, 2024). Cancer poses a severe threat to individual health and well-being while also placing a heavy burden on families, societies, and economies. It leads to significant healthcare costs and economic losses due to reduced productivity and premature deaths, hindering sustainable development.

Many cancer risk factors are preventable, and up to 50% of cases can be avoided. Lifestyle changes such as avoiding tobacco, alcohol, limiting processed and high-calorie foods, consuming more fruits and vegetables, staying physically active, and keeping up with vaccinations notably reduce the risk.

In emphasizing her statement, Mwakasuungula said early detection greatly improves treatment success, as some screening methods can identify cancer before symptoms appear.

“This helps prevent late-stage diagnoses, increasing the chances of successful treatment. At WOCACA, we reaffirm our commitment to raising awareness, advocating for early screening and treatment, ensuring equitable access to cancer care for all, offering support to groups led by cancer survivors and amplifying their voices to drive meaningful change and improve outcomes. We believe that by embracing our uniqueness, sharing knowledge, and working together, we can close the care gap and create a healthier future,” she said.

“World Cancer Day is a reminder to come together to take action against cancer, support those affected and advocate for people-centered care,” added Mwakasungula.

