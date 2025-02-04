Bitter Political Feud Erupts in DPP: Chimwala vs. Mchacha in Explosive Showdown

A heated political showdown has erupted between Shadow Member of Parliament for South Lunzu Constituency, Alex Chimwala, and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha, over Chimwala’s controversial return to the party.

The drama unfolded on Sunday when Chimwala, accompanied by his supporters, stormed the South Lunzu Primary School DPP Constituency office to formally present himself as an aspirant for the upcoming general elections scheduled for September 16, 2025. However, to his shock, Chimwala found the office locked despite claiming he had followed all the necessary procedures outlined in the DPP constitution.

According to insider sources who requested anonymity, Mchacha allegedly instructed the constituency governor and governess to block Chimwala’s candidacy.

“Before coming here, I duly presented myself to the area committee as required. They informed the constituency governess and her team, who initially accepted my intention to contest,” Chimwala claimed. “But upon arrival, I found the office locked. My inquiries revealed that the governor and governess were acting under orders from above.”

Frustrated, Chimwala recounted his efforts to seek clarity from Mchacha directly, only to be met with resistance. “I even contacted the DPP’s regional governor, Charles Mchacha, but despite his call to the local officials, nothing changed. Why am I being rejected? Yes, I left the party, but now I’ve returned home and I want to contest as MP,” he stated.

In response, Mchacha vehemently denied the allegations, insisting that Chimwala had not been rejected but had simply failed to follow proper protocols.

“It’s not true that Chimwala has been rejected at the constituency level. All we ask is that he adheres to the proper channels as outlined in the DPP constitution. He needs to officially present himself to the area and secure a formal welcome,” Mchacha asserted.

Mchacha also questioned Chimwala’s loyalty, citing his previous defection from the party. “Chimwala publicly dumped the party, and it was all over social media. Yet he hasn’t made any public declaration about his return to the DPP. How can the party trust him? How is he any different from Owen Chomanika and Joyce Chitsulo, who exploited the party and are now cozying up with the ruling Malawi Congress Party?” Mchacha challenged.

Meanwhile, DPP constituency governess Caroline Mlenga accused Chimwala of attempting to ambush her office without prior notice, adding another layer of intrigue to the escalating conflict.

As tensions rise within the DPP, political analysts warn that such internal rifts could have significant implications for the party’s performance in the upcoming elections.

