Catholic Youth Council Condemns Disrespectful Acts at Mzuzu University Social Weekend

The Catholic Youth Council of Malawi (CYCM) has expressed strong disapproval over recent events that transpired during a social weekend at Mzuzu University, which they claim disrespected and misrepresented Catholic religious beliefs and practices.

In an official statement addressed to the Vice Chancellor of Mzuzu University, the CYCM, through its Chairperson, Chrispine Limbe, and Publicity Secretary, Maureen Chirambo, voiced their disappointment regarding the inappropriate portrayal of Catholic religious life and sacraments by some members of the university’s student body.

The Council acknowledged the importance of freedom of expression, as enshrined in the Malawian Constitution, but emphasized that such freedoms should not come at the expense of respect for religious beliefs. “We are deeply committed to promoting respect, modesty, and dignity within our faith,” the statement read, stressing that the actions observed during the event were both disrespectful and offensive to the Catholic community.

The CYCM condemned the use of Catholic symbols and sacraments, including the rosary, in what they described as inappropriate contexts that misrepresented the values and sacredness associated with them. “Such depictions insultingly reflect the values and beliefs that Catholic adherents uphold,” the statement added.

Furthermore, the Council criticized the behavior of certain students during the event, labeling it as intolerant and lacking respect for the religious beliefs of others. They warned that such actions threaten the spirit of religious tolerance that Malawi has long valued.

The CYCM has called upon all Malawian youth and the general public to promote religious tolerance and to refrain from any conduct that may provoke or insult members of any faith. Catholics, in particular, were urged to exercise restraint and discernment when faced with conduct that undermines their faith.

As 2025 marks the Jubilee Year, the Council has urged all Catholics and people of goodwill to uphold love, respect, and religious tolerance. They emphasized the importance of unity and mutual respect among different faith communities to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

The statement was copied to the National Youth Chaplain and dated February 4, 2025.

