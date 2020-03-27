Britain Prime Minister has tested positive for coronavirus

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

Looking tired but otherwise well, the Prime Minister, 55, broke the news to the nation in a video posted on his Twitter account.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

“Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

