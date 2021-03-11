Britam donates gas cylinders to QECH

One of the country’s insurance firms, Britam Insurance Company Limited, on Wednesday donated gas cylinders worth K5 million to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH).

The firm said the donation was part of its continuous contribution in the fight against Covid 19 pandemic which has affected almost all sectors of the economy.

Britam Insurance Chief Executive Officer Grant Mwenechanya said Britam was moved to support the cause as a responsible corporate entity.

“We decided to join the rest of the country and the corporate world in the fight against Covid pandemic and came to donate to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

“We know that QECH is a referral hospital and a lot of patients come here; our customers and the public at large. There is, therefore, a substantial need for them to have oxygen. That is why we joined the rest of the community to come and donate,” Mwenechanya said.

QECH Director Samson Mndolo thanked Britam for the support.

He said there is always need for oxygen at the hospital, hence, commending the gesture.

“We appreciate the support we have received from various sectors and players including Britam,” Mndolo said.

Britam is one of the country’s leading insurance companies.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!