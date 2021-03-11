Mutharika, Muhara in court over legal costs

Former president Peter Mutharika and the embattled former secretary  to the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara will be in court Friday for legal costs case.

Lawyers for both parties leave the court

The High Court in Lilongwe adjourned the case Thursday to Friday morning.

The court was supposed to make a ruling on how much the two are supposed to pay after they were faulted for sending chief justice Andrew Nyirenda and justice Edward Twea on leave pending retirement.

However, the court said it was still working on the figures.

Malawi Law Society, Association of Magistrates in Malawi and Human Rights Defenders Coalition applied to the court to order the two to personally meet the costs of the case.

