British Army drills Malawi soldiers on peace keeping

Three British Army instructors are in the country to train Malawi Defence Force (MDF) instructors who will be responsible for drilling local soldiers before they leave for United Nations (UN) peace keeping missions.

The training comes after six Malawian soldiers on UN peace keeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were killed on November 13, 2018 while others went missing following a rebel ambush in North Kivu.

In an interview at Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima, Captain Thomas Straken of British Army said the training would help prevent recurrence of similar incidences.

He said: “We believe the training will equip the soldiers with techniquesto preventwhat happened previously in DRC where by MDF lost some of its solders ona peace keeping mission.”.

Major General Paul Velentino Phiri of MDF said the training is of great significant to country’s defence as it would equip the army with new skills that would help them during UN peace keeping missions.

“The training is basically to refresh and train instructors who will be training troops pending for deployment to the UN peace keeping missions.Initially we were doing it alone but now we have been complimented by the British army and it will give a different view to whatever task that we have been doing before. This will help improve efficiency and effectiveness of ours tasks,” he pointed out.

The training will be conducted for two weeks and 30 MDF instructors are expected to be trained.

