Chakwera submits nomination papers in star-studded fashion

February 4, 2019 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Presidential hopeful Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Monday morning presented his nomination papers for the presidential race as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate in the May 21 elections  to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in Blantyre  in a star-studded  fashion.

MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah receiving the nomination paper from Chakwera.

Chakwera (center) flanked by Mia (left) and MCP second Veep Harry Mkandawire (right)

Chakwera and Mia: MCP presidential ticket

MCP supporters escorting Chakwera and Mia

MCP supporters escorting Chakwera and Mia

MCP supporters dancing as their presidential candidate makes way to present papers

The former Assemblies of God president said he is contesting for second time luck in the presidential race with the belief that such political leadership was one of God’s ministries.

Thousands of supporters accompanied Chakwera flanked by his running mate Mohammad Sidik Mia, through streets of the commercial capital  to the Chichiri International Conference Centre, widely known as Comesa Hall, in Blantyre where he presented the papers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chakwera vowed to uphold the country’s Constitution if elected President and said he has all the qualifications to lead the country and no disqualifications.

“I have come here to build Malawi. Malawians you have tried the rest it’s now time to try the best,”he said.

Added Chakwera: 2Fellow Malawians, if you want change, I have come to bring about that change. I have accepted to serve Malawians from all walks of life from poverty and corruption.”

In an interview soon after the brief ceremony, Chakwera expressed confidence that he will win the  presidential race.

“I am confident that I will make it this time around,” he said.

Chakwera and Mia have also signed a code of conduct to and commit that they will carry out a peaceful campaign.

The 63-year-old opposition leader comes from Lilongwe, holds a bachelor of arts from the University of Malawi; a bachelor of theology (Hons) from the University of the North, Sovenga, South Africa; master of theology from the University of South Africa and a PhD from Trinity International University in USA.

Ecclessia
Guest
Ecclessia

Boma ilo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago
Chatonda
Guest
Chatonda

Congratulations our next president. God bless Malawi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
Bornwell
Guest
Bornwell

Am happy for Chakwera

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
waganyu
Guest
waganyu

boma ilo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
Truth Banda
Guest
Truth Banda

Thats the only HOPE for Malawians mwina tiwoneko zina abale.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
Tman
Guest
Tman

Judging by the photos, one gets a feeling that this is a party for old people. Unfortunately this is the time for the youth. Go Chilima and Atupele go

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago

