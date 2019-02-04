Only one winner in elections, Ansah tells Malawi presidential hopefuls

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah has advised that there is one one winner in an elections and those who will not succeed should know this fact.

Ansah made the remarks at the Chichiri International Conference Centre, widely known as Comesa Hall, in Blantyre on Monday as MEC started to receive nomination papers from presidential hopefuls in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“This is one of the most historic moment as we prepare for the May 21 2019 Trapartite Elections,” said Ansah as the exercise started with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera presenting his nomination forms.

“ In elections only one candidate wins. Confine yourself to issue based and clean campaign. Be a pacesetter,” said the MEC chairperson.

She advised the candifaes to “motivate eligible young people who registered to vote on the polling day.”

Ansah said the electoral body will scrutinize the nomination papers and declare elibility after seven days.

After Chakwera, Professor John Chisi of Umodzi Party submitted his presidential nomination papers and was set to be followed by an independent presidential candidate Ms Florence Fulayi.

