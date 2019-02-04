Limbe Leaf donates K26 million library to Kasungu rural school

Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Limited (Limbe Leaf) on Friday donated a school library and books worth K26 million to Kanjoka Primary school in rural Kasungu.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu, Limbe Leaf Corporate Affairs Manager Leah Hez said Limbe Leaf decided to construct the library because it believes that the foundation of every education system is literacy.

“If learners have teachers, writing materials and a conducive environment, they are able to grasp what they are learning. Understanding however, is not a onetime event for most of us hence the construction of this library,” said Hez.

“It is at the heart of Limbe Leaf to ensure that children remain in school and become great leaders in future no matter their background. Where the student to teacher ratio is high, pupils do not have to miss out on learning; they can make up for the deficit with relevant books and continue learning. We hope that the community and leaders will join hands with us in making sure that learning continues outside the classroom with this structure by taking care of the library and the collection of books and encouraging our pupils to study” added Hez.

Chief Education Officer for Basic Education in the Ministry of Education Noel Mwango thanked Limbe Leaf for the donation of the library and asked other companies in the corporate world to emulate the example set by Limbe Leaf.

“Limbe Leaf is a true partner in improving standards of education in the country and we hope other companies will borrow a leaf from what Limbe Leaf has done. We promise that, together with the community, teachers, parents and the pupils themselves we will take care of this library,” said Mwango.

Head teacher for the school Laurent Machezo also thanked Limbe Leaf for the donation of the library and books saying it will act a resource centre not only for his school but also the community and neighboring schools which do not have any resource centre.

“This library will help the pupils widen their study horizon and also keep them busy therefore instilling discipline in them,” said Machezo.

The school was established in 1997 and runs standards 1 to 8 with an enrollment of 1,117 learners against 13 teachers.

