Bushiri case postponed:  To spend two more nights in custody as pastor Mboro attends court

February 4, 2019 Chomi Khumalo - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife  who were arrested last Friday appeared  in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, before the case was postponed to Wednesday.

Supporters of ushiri came out in their numbers to support him as he appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court with his wife on February 4 2019.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Times Live

Self-proclaimed prophet Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng arrives at the Pretoria Commercial Crimes court for the appearance of fellow charismatic preacher Shepherd Bushiri and his wife on February 4 2019. -Photo by Iavan Pijoos

The postponement will allow the State to carry out further investigations.

Bushiri, 35, and his wife Mary, 37,  will remain in custody as  they stand accused of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act.

A large group of Bushiri church congregants protested outside the court before the couple’s appearance. Among the supporters was Incredible Happenings Church leader Prophet Paseka PasekaMotsoeneng affectionately known as Mboro.

The ECG Church  members were adamant that their leader was innocent – and threatened not to vote in South African elections due this year if he is not released.

“He has changed my life in an amazing way. We are here with spiritual intentions. If he is not released, we will keep on praying that God will intervene. We are not moved by this petty arrest,” Tefo said as quoted by Times Live.

Tefo said “Major 1” – as he is referred to by his followers – knew “long before” that he would be arrested.

“All the prophets in the Bible received similar treatment. We are not moved by that, we are standing boldly and saying God is making a move”

Should Bushiri not be released, his supporters would not take part in the upcoming 2019 general elections, she added.

According to Times Live, Hundreds of supporters carried placards that read: “Major 1, innocent.”

Others held framed photos of Bushiri.

Supporters chanted: “We want our father. You touch a prophet, you will see.”

A lady who was barred from entering court proceedings, said: “You are provoking God himself, do you know that?”

A second follower, Dimpho Lekunutu, also believed that Bushiri had done “nothing wrong”.

“I want my father to be released. This is the day the Lord has made and we will rejoice.

“We are not surprised by this, my father Major One is the one who taught me to do things the right way in life.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
BillMangochi kabwafu Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Bill
Guest
Bill

God Have Mercy’s to your Children and my Country Malawi…as we’re approaching to election….we stand with you Son of Malawi Prophert Bushiri

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mangochi kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi kabwafu

Look at those fools. Did you say he knew he would be arrested? All mbavas know that there’s what we call 40th day. Lamukwanila la 40, kikikikikiiiii.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes