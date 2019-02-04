Prof Chisi unveils accountant Kamulete as running mate: Presents nomination

Professor John Chisi on Monday was the second presidential hopeful to present his presidential candidature papers as the Umodzi Party nominee for the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Chisi has presented his nomination papers after unveiling his running mate Timothy Kamulete, an accountant by profession.

In his speech, Chisi said he will fight for land rights for all Malawians so that their land is not grabbed by foreigners.

“Power in the wrong hands is recipe for disaster,” he pointed out.

He called on Malawians to use their vote to determine the destiny of their nation.

“A vote is a precious tool for change. If we miss this chance we will delay our progress,” said Chisi, a medical practitioner.

He has also urged Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct credible and fair election

“We will not accept anything rather than the will of the people,” he said.

