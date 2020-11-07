British citizen arrested at Malawi airport trying to smuggle drugs

Malawi Police at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe have arrested a suspected British drug lord.

Police spokesperson at the airport Sapulain Chitonde said Mohammed Hamid Abubakar was found in possession and attempting to export 5.9 kgs of dangerous drugs called apomorphine.

He was arrested on Saturday, November 7, 2020, Chitonde said.

“Police officers manning the main X-ray machine managed to detect the substances which were concealed in special black plastic papers to beat security .

“The suspect was immediately arrested in the forward lounge while waiting to board an Ethiopian flight en route to Belgium,” said Chitonde.

Chitonde said the drug lord was expected to deliver the drugs to unknown man who was waiting for him at the Airport.

Hamid, who stays in Newcastle, UK, jetted into the country on 24 October 2020 through the same Kamuzu International Airport from Heathrow Airport after having a meeting on 20th October with a Nigerian man and was being hosted by another Nigerian man (name concealed ) in Lilongwe City who facilitated the drug deal by sending a taxi driver who dropped the bag Friday night, according to Chitonde.

He said the British citizen, will appear in court to answer charges of found in possession and attempting to export dangerous drug which contravenes Section 19 as it reads with regulation 4 of Dangerous Drug Act.

The suspect was born on 9 July,1989 in Chula (Somalia ) and he holds a British passport number 563589077 .

In recent years, there have been reports of people from Nigeria living in Lilongwe involving in drugs.

