Chakwera told to walk the talk as North clergy pray for Malawi leader

Clergy have asked President Lazarus Chakwera to walk the talk by fulfilling what the Tonse Alliance promises in their manifesto during the campaign period ahead of the June 23 Presidential elections.

Moderator of CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Rev Isaac Malongo said the President should fulfil what they promised Malawians during the campaign period as people are hopeful and have high expectations of the new government.

He was speaking Saturday during an interface meeting President Chakwera organised for faith leaders from the northern region at Mzuzu State Lodge.

Malongo said:“We have observed in the past that when someone has taken the leadership of the nation, most of the time what they promised during campaigns are not done. We hope what was promised during the campaign period will be done and fulfilled.”

He said Malawians are hopeful and are watching government to fulfil its promises.

The Moderator recommended government for prioritising the public sector reforms and the accountability mechanism through the president appearance to the national assembly where he answers questions from members of the parliament.

Rev Malongo expressed worry of acquisition of land by foreigners instead of indigenous Malawians saying land is a critical resource which need to be owned by Malawian.

President Chakwera commended the clergy for being honest with him, saying men of God need to hold the Presidents accountable for what they promised.

The President asked the clergy to continue praying, providing advice and guidance to him saying it was the duty of all Malawians to develop the nation including the clergy.

He said government has not started implementing some of the promises it made during the campaign as it want to complete some of the projects left by his predecessor Peter Mutharika like the construction of the Njakwa- Livingstonia Road then it would fulfil its campaign promises.

Chakwera said the country could develop if the nation could deal with the problem of corruption and few people benefiting instead of all Malawians.

Monsignor Andrew Chunda of the Catholic Church assured Chakwera of the clergy’s support saying the President task of running the nation was huge and need a collected effort.

“As the clergy, we will work with you so that your government achieves its plans so that we develop the country together,” he said.

The meeting was attended by a cross section of the clergy drawn from the northern region.

During the meeting, the clergy took their time to pray for the President so that God should guide him as he rules the nation.

