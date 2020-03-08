British Council to launch Selector Radio program in Malawi  

The British Council in Malawi has announced that it will launch Selector Radio program in the country this week.

Selector Radio shares the best new UK music with the world and the program is syndicated to over 30 countries around the world including Cuba, China, Zimbabwe, Spain and Mexico and has a global youthful audience of over 4 million listeners.

According to a statement from the British Council Malawi, the launch follows the 11 – 13 March 2020 visit of UK based DJ, BBC Radio 1Xtra presenter and the new host and face of Selector Radio – British Council, Jamz Supernova.

“During the visit, Jamz will participate in industry discussions and live performances, engage in conversations with relevant radio partners including Capital FM Malawi about broadcasting Selector Radio, learn about the wider radio landscape with particular reference to content creators and female DJs, and share UK music sector insights and details of the Southern Africa Arts – British Council programme opportunities linking the UK and Southern Africa,” indicates the statement.

According to the statement, after arrival on Wednesday, 11 March 2020, Jamz is among others expected to hold series of meetings with Industry Influential Women, Creative Hustle panel discussion at Zaluso Arts Hub, Selector Sessions and attend the All-Black-Party Club event at Epic, in Area 47.

“In a series of events that will be produced by Nyali Muzik, Jamz will be partnering with RJ the DJ, Allidah Namame Henson of Capital FM Malawi and Shortie in delivering Selector Radio events” reads the statement

Jamz is expected to depart for South Africa on Saturday, 14 March 2020 where she will participate and host a series of meetings and events before her departure for an Influential Women’s Launch, Industry Meetings and a Club Event.

As one of the leading next generation DJ’s in the UK, Jamz Supernova has graced the stages at Sonar, Parklife, Detonate, El Dorado, Nass, Farr, Lovebox, Beat Herder, Bestival, Ibiza Rocks, Lost & Found, and is no stranger to the European circuit with regular slots away including Berlin, Lisbon, Copenhagen, Budapest, Barcelona, Porto, Paris, Amsterdam and Oslo.

Selector Radio play music from any artist, any band and of any genre as long as it’s new and exciting. The show also provides a gateway to music beyond the UK with features from countries where the show is broadcast, dipping into the key sounds emerging around the world which in turn influence the music made in the UK.

It also catches up with the artists and labels who are leading the way in UK music including featuring guest interview with either an emerging artist or someone who works behind the scenes within the music industry.

