I will stand again and win without runoff — Mutharika  

President Peter Mutharika has challenged that in case of a fresh presidential election if the Supreme Court of Appeal does not reverse the Constitution Court judgement for fresh presidential elections which Parliament has set to take place on May 19 2020, he will stand again and will definitely win fresh mandate.

Mutharika was speaking at the political mass rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre for his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its alliance partener United Democratic Front (UDF) hich booted Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from a 30-year dictatorship in 1994.

He called on all DPP and UDF supporters to register to vote ‘in case of fresh election’ so that they win and continue to govern.

Mutharika also said partnering with UDF, his DPP will gain more votes and be assured of landslide victory.

“Let me assure you that with the DPP and the UDF pulling in one direction, we’ll win the elections again with a landslide,” he promised.

DPP-UDF alliance could lock votes from the Eastern and Southern political regions as the two groupings complement voter bases in a country that largely votes along regional and ethnic lines.

“MCP and UTM will never rule Malawi until 2087.These guys are criminals and evil-Malawians never allow that and I will never allow my fellow Malawians to suffer under these notorious thugs,” Mutharika said.

Malawi is expected to go to the polls for a fresh presidential election on May 19 after a court overturned last year’s vote, citing widespread irregularities.

Parliament set the date while amending the Electoral Act, another of the Constitutional Court’s orders. The amended law allows for a runoff election within 30 days if no candidate receives a majority of votes.

President Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission have appealed the court ruling to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

