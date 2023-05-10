British High Commission to Malawi celebrates King Charles’ Coronation on Thursday 

The British High Commission in Lilongwe announces that it will on Thursday, May 11 celebrate in a special way the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Coronation of Their Majesties was held on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, London, which was an historic event for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth as His Majesty took the oath of service in his constitutional position as Head of State of the UK, the 14 Realms, the UK Overseas Territories, and the Crown Dependencies – and as Head of the Commonwealth.

A statement from the High Commission says Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation, Nancy Tembo is expected to be the guest of honour at the celebrations representing President Lazarus Chakwera — who attended the Coronation in London.

The statement quotes British High Commissioner to Malawi Ms Fiona Ritchie as saying: “This Thursday, we join millions around who have taken to their streets, gardens, parks and community spaces for Coronation celebrations to mark this historic occasion.

“As Head of the Commonwealth and head of State of the UK, His Majesty will play a critical role as we tackle many global challenges confronting us.

“The Coronation celebration is an opportunity to strengthen the UK-Malawi partnership on our mutual priorities that His Majesty also cares deeply about — such as putting young people at the centre stage of our development programmes, promoting tolerance in our societies and working together as one diverse family in protecting our environment.”

His Majesty ascended to the British throne after the passing of his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 8th September 2022.

Meanwhile, 10 members of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) formed part of the Commonwealth Parade during the Coronation, which High Commissioner, Ritchie said it was a proud moment to have Malawi represented at the historic event.

She also acknowledged that the “UK and Malawi have enjoyed a longstanding defence partnership and the MDF troops’ participation in the coronation of the UK’s new Commander-in-Chief is a huge honour.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!