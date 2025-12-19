Brussels Fertilizer Ltd plans to establish an NPK fertilizer manufacturing plant in Malawi

Brussels Fertilizer Limited (BFL), a fertilizer trading and distribution company based in Blantyre, is considering to establish a nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) fertilizer manufacturing plant in Malawi.

In a press statement, the company, which is based at Lunzu Thames industrial area, takes note that while there is a strong need to produce fertiliser locally to support Malawi’s soil map, the plan is also to ease the country fertilizer imports, which is over 90%.

This, as observed by the company, is creating vulnerability to global price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions — thus “establishing local production will address this critical need, offering affordable fertilizer options to farmers and reducing the nation’s import burden”.

“BFL stocks all the major fertilizer types used for major crops of maize and tobacco,” says the company adding that it also supports farmers growing horticultural crops.

The fertilizers it supplies include Urea 46%N, CAN, MOP, TSP, SSP, SOA and NPK fertiliser products which include NPK 23:10:5+6S+1Zn, D compound, Super D Compound — as well as foliar fertilizer and Osmocote 14-14-14 for flowers and the lawn.

“The growth in volumes, more than triple the first-year sales, is testament that BFL is supplying quality fertilizers and also manages the complex supply chain well as stock is readily available and has ambitions of participating in local value chain addition, encouraged by the National Fertilizer Policy 2021 — which identifies local blending as in need of scaling up.”

The company further says it is currently ready to expand the product range to include organic products that maintain the soil condition as a contribution to climate change, by promoting planting of trees that benefit soil health like acacia, amongst others.

“One of BFL’s core strengths is streamlined inventory management, which would enable quick transition should better fertilizer products become available on the market. BFL is up to speed with global trends in fertilizer products and the green agenda.

“It is thus ready, subject to local legislation, to make available for our farmers, fertilizer products that are environmentally friendly. Whereas it is acknowledged that inorganic fertilizers impact negatively on soil health, it is on record that Malawi’s use of inorganic fertilizers is well below the recommended quantities.

“Hence, there is a strong need to be producing fertiliser locally to support the soil map for Malawi,” says the company while acknowledging that in 2021, Malawi Government launched the MW2063, long-term development vision for the country, which focuses on inclusive wealth creation and self-reliance.

“Agricultural productivity and commercialisation is one of the top priority areas of the three pillars for the realisation of the MW2063 goal. Therefore, in the next phase, BFL intends to venture into fertiliser production of environmentally fertiliser, which is in line with [Malawi’s] National Fertiliser Policy (NFP) — that seeks to enhance performance of the fertiliser industry by sustainably increasing profitable access to and use of soil- and crop-appropriate fertilisers by farmers.

“Malawi’s economy is predominantly agrarian, with a high demand for fertilizer to support its farming communities. BFL is envisioning a facility that leverages sustainable production methods, local raw materials including phosphate to produce high-quality fertilizer that meets the specific needs of Malawian agriculture.

“This investment promises not only substantial financial returns but also a profound positive impact on food security and the livelihoods of millions,’ says BFL, which indicates that it is seeking an investment partner to bring this project to fruition.

“Our expertise in fertiliser production and the financial backing would be instrumental in establishing this vital plant and securing a prosperous future for Malawi’s agricultural sector. As Brussels Fertilizer believes that this presents a unique chance to invest in a socially impactful and commercially viable enterprise.

Headquartered in Blantyre, BFL commenced operations in 2022 as an importer, distributor and trader in high quality fertilizers on the back of the investors over 30 years’ experience in the industry and has quickly grown a retail outlet network countrywide with spacious central warehousing facilities.

Though still in its infancy, BFL maintains that it serves the entire range of clientele from small scale farmers, commercial farmers, corporate entities and has lately supported government in the Affordable Inputs Program.

BFL touts itself as being endowed with the necessary trained and experienced human resource for the fertilizer, farm implements, agrochemicals and agricultural commodities sectors.

“The human resource complement is currently at 64,” adds the statement. “There is expert knowledge in the organisation in management, accounting, procurement, logistics, warehousing and marketing.”

