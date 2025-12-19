Bushiri Bags Top African Philanthropy Honours, Eyes Bringing Zikomo Africa Awards to Malawi

Renowned Malawian preacher and humanitarian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has capped the year with two prestigious continental accolades, reaffirming his growing influence in philanthropy and social empowerment across Africa.

Bushiri was on Wednesday honoured with the Best Philanthropist of the Year 2025 award at the glittering Zikomo Africa Awards ceremony held in Tanzania. Just days later, on Saturday, 13 December 2025, he received an Honorary Humanitarian Award from the MASO Awards, further cementing his reputation as one of Africa’s most impactful charitable figures.

The twin honours recognise Bushiri’s sustained investment in humanitarian and community development initiatives through his various charity arms, which focus on social welfare, empowerment projects and upliftment of vulnerable communities.

Speaking after receiving the awards, Bushiri described the recognition as both humbling and motivating.

“These recognitions affirm the impact of our charity initiatives and social empowerment projects, and I am truly grateful that this work is being acknowledged across Africa,” he said. “As we look ahead, we are even more motivated to do greater and more impactful work in 2026.”

Beyond the accolades, Bushiri revealed that the Zikomo Africa Awards had left a lasting impression on him even before the ceremony. He said he closely followed the event’s build-up and execution on social media and was struck by its professionalism and organisation.

“The level of organisation was exceptional. The execution was truly top-notch,” he noted.

Inspired by the experience, Bushiri disclosed that he has since tasked his events management and marketing consultancy firm to explore a possible partnership with the Zikomo Africa Awards organisers. The bold ambition: to host the awards in Malawi next year, at Goshen City, his flagship development.

“We are exploring a potential collaboration with the Zikomo Africa Awards team, with the aim of hosting the event in Malawi at Goshen City next year,” Bushiri said.

He added that Malawi is more than ready to host high-profile regional events of such stature, positioning the country as an emerging hub for continental gatherings.

“Malawi is ready to host high-profile regional events of this nature, and we would be honoured to be part of that journey,” he said.

The developments not only spotlight Bushiri’s philanthropic footprint but also signal a growing confidence in Malawi’s capacity to host major African platforms—bringing with them visibility, investment and regional integration.

As 2025 draws to a close, Bushiri’s double recognition and forward-looking vision set the tone for an even more ambitious humanitarian agenda in the year ahead.

