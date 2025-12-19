FCB promo winner flies to Dubai

First Capital Bank (FCB) has flown a Mzimba based businessman Christopher Muhammed Kazembe to Dubai after emerging winner in the bank’s ‘Mbambande Promotion’.

Kazembe, a businessman from Mzimba District, left Malawi on Tuesday for a five-day all-expenses paid trip after emerging victorious in the bank’s nationwide digital banking campaign.

The Mbambande Promotion was launched to encourage customers to embrace digital transactions through platforms such as the First Capital Bank App and USSD *111#. Running from March 7 to May 31, the campaign attracted wide participation from customers across the country.

FCB Head of Marketing and Communications Twikale Chirwa said the bank was proud to close the promotion by honouring its commitment to customers.

“At First Capital Bank, trust is central to everything we do. This promotion was not just about encouraging digital banking but also about keeping our word. Seeing the winner travel is proof that when we make a promise, we deliver,” said Chirwa.

To qualify, customers were required to transact at least four times per week with a minimum value of K20,000 using the bank’s digital channels.

Speaking before his departure, Kazembe said winning the promotion was unexpected and reaffirmed his confidence in the bank.

“I never expected to win, and I am truly grateful to First Capital Bank for trusting its customers and honouring its promise. True to its word, the bank has delivered on what it committed to. This experience has strengthened my belief in the bank,” he said.

Kazembe encouraged fellow customers, particularly small and medium scale business owners, to embrace digital banking, noting that everyday transactions can lead to meaningful opportunities.

Through the Mbambande Promotion, First Capital Bank sought to promote convenient, efficient and secure banking solutions while reinforcing customer confidence and belief in its services.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :