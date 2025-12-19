In today’s digital age, Facebook has emerged as Malawi’s leading online platform for community support and resource mobilization. The social media network connects people from all walks of life, creating a virtual community where underprivileged individuals receive help and relief through influencers and organizations that mobilize resources from their audiences.

According to the Dataportal report of 2024, reveals that Facebook first arrived in Malawi between the years of 2008 and 2009 but initially gained little popularity. By 2010-2011, the platform began to grow its user base, though many Malawians remained hesitant to create social media accounts. During this period, some religious leaders preached against Facebook, calling it “evil.” The landscape changed with the arrival of smartphones around years of 2013-2014 and the introduction of WhatsApp in 2015.

Reads part of the the report “Over the past decade, Malawi has seen rapid growth in internet users, with approximately 1.8 million people now using Facebook, representing 8.2% of the country’s total population.”

The platform’s simple interface and easy connectivity have made it popular among Malawians from diverse cultural, religious and socio-economic backgrounds. Over 15 years, thousands of desperate people have received assistance through Facebook, where individuals with huge followers mobilize resources from well-wishers to help those in need.

One notable initiative making a difference is the Pemphero Mphande Foundation Facebook page, which uses Facebook to raise funds for patients requiring medical treatment abroad, particularly in India. The foundation has mobilized millions of Malawi Kwacha through its online campaigns. During the 2023 Cyclone Freddy disaster, Facebook played a crucial role in mobilizing resources for victims, with prominent individuals like Onjezani Kenani, Pemphero Mphande and Gerald Chavez Kampanikiza leading successful fundraising efforts.

However, the success of these online initiatives raises questions about trust. How do people feel confident sending money or resources through these campaigns?

Well, the answer lies in transparency, with organizers sharing tangible evidence, contact details and clear information about how donations flow from donors to recipients.

Beyond charitable work, Facebook has significantly boosted Malawi’s business community. Thousands of businesses have increased sales and capital through the platform, engaging with customers and building trust online. One success story is Max and Sherry Dine and Lounge, which started as a regular restaurant two years ago and has grown to over 250,000 Facebook followers through creative marketing and “surprise” videos that spread positivity.

However, Facebook is not exists IN Malawi without its problems. Some users misuse the platform for bullying and spreading insults, affecting innocent people. These negative aspects reflect personal differences and perspectives rather than inherent issues with the platform itself.

Facebook has transformed from an unknown platform to an essential tool for community support in Malawi. Its ability to connect people and mobilize resources quickly has saved lives and helped businesses grow. Despite some challenges, the positive impact of Facebook on Malawian society cannot be overstated. As internet access continues to expand, Facebook’s role in shaping the country’s digital landscape will likely continue to evolve and strengthen. Let’s embrace the digital world with positive aspects of spreading unity, love and companionship.

