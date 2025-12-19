FDH Bank Posts Record-Breaking Profits, Nearly Doubling Earnings to K151 Billion

FDH Bank plc is set to post a profit after tax of between K140 billion and K151 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, marking a staggering 92 to 104 percent increase from last year’s K74.06 billion. The figures underscore the bank’s rapid growth and solid performance in Malawi’s competitive banking sector.

Juliano Kanyongolo, FDH Bank’s company secretary, cautioned that the numbers have not yet been reviewed or audited externally. He confirmed that the full financial statements will be released within the statutory period, in line with regulatory requirements.

The anticipated surge in profits reflects FDH Bank’s strategic expansion and operational efficiency. Over the past year, the bank has strengthened its balance sheet, diversified its loan portfolio, and boosted revenue streams from both retail and corporate banking operations. Analysts say such growth highlights FDH’s ability to capitalize on opportunities in Malawi’s evolving financial sector while managing risks effectively.

FDH Bank plc is one of five banks listed on the 16-counter Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE), competing alongside NBS Bank, National Bank of Malawi, Standard Bank, and FMB Capital Holdings, which owns First Capital Bank. Its performance places it among the leading financial institutions in the country, demonstrating resilience amid economic fluctuations and increasing demand for banking services.

The bank’s rapid profit growth sends a strong signal to investors and stakeholders about its robust market positioning, operational excellence, and potential for continued expansion in the coming years.

