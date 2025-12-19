Students Waiting for Free Schools Risk Missing 2026 Exams

Students hoping to join schools under the government’s free education programme, which begins in January 2026, may miss next year’s national examinations if they fail to register during the current registration period. Registration opened on November 10 and will close on December 15, 2025.

The warning comes after the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) announced that registration for candidates in examination classes at both primary and secondary schools has started. Learners from public schools are exempt from paying registration fees, in line with the government’s policy of providing free education.

The risk arises because some learners who are waiting to join the new free schools in January are not yet attending school, while others have already started registering for the 2026 exams. By the time the new schools open, registration may already be closed, preventing them from participating in the exams.

Education expert Lexon Ndalama urged students to start attending school and complete their registration as soon as possible. “Waiting until the new school term begins in January could disadvantage them, as the registration process will already have closed,” he said.

Ndalama also advised students to separate political promises from actual government procedures. “Politicians are politicians, and they act politically. Students who are serious about education should report to school and follow the registration process to ensure their names are included among those eligible to sit for the 2026 examinations,” he said.

He warned that relying on political statements instead of following the official registration process could result in missing the opportunity altogether. “If they want education, they should pursue it actively because following political talk will gain them nothing,” he added.

Meanwhile, MANEB has called on all school authorities, parents, guardians, and candidates to complete registration and pay fees, where applicable, within the stipulated period. The board emphasized that no extensions will be granted after the December 15 deadline.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :