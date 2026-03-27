Speaker of Parliament Reconstitutes Chilima Crash Probe Committee as MCP Rejoins After Standoff

Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman has announced a newly reconstituted 13-member ad hoc committee to investigate the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of former Vice President Saulos Chilima and several others, in what appears to be a carefully negotiated political reset after days of tension and uncertainty.

The fresh committee lineup follows intense behind-the-scenes engagements, culminating in what Suleman described as a “fruitful meeting” involving representatives from both sides of the House. The discussions were aimed at resolving disagreements that had threatened to derail the credibility and inclusiveness of the probe.

At the heart of the standoff was the earlier withdrawal of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), a move that cast doubt on the legitimacy of the process. However, the party has now made a dramatic U-turn, rejoining the inquiry after securing what it considers a balanced and fair composition.

The reconstituted committee draws members from across the political divide, reflecting an attempt to restore confidence in the investigation. It includes four legislators from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)—Gilbert Khonyongwa, Chipalamoto Nkhwazi, James Mpunga and Dumisani Lindani—alongside three from MCP: Joshua Malango, Jivason Kadzipatike and Mphatso Boti.

The smaller parties have also secured representation, with Felix Njawala from the United Transformation Movement (UTM), Beatrice Mwale from the People’s Party (PP), and Ismail Mkumba from the United Democratic Front (UDF) joining the team.

In a move aimed at reinforcing independence and technical credibility, three additional members—Savwell Kafwawa, Dailes Moses Bengo and Walter Nyamilandu Manda—have been co-opted as independent representatives.

MCP Chief Whip Moses Kunkuyu confirmed the party’s renewed participation, stating that the revised structure had addressed their concerns and restored confidence in the process. His remarks signal a fragile but crucial consensus, as Parliament attempts to present a united front in uncovering the truth behind one of the country’s most shocking aviation disasters.

The formation of the new committee now places heavy responsibility on its members to deliver a credible, transparent, and exhaustive investigation—one that not only establishes the circumstances surrounding the crash but also answers the growing public demand for accountability.

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