Bushiri Attends Goshen City Dynamos Training as Club Integrates Youth and Strengthens Technical Team

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Thursday attended a pre-season training session for Goshen City Dedza Dynamos in Dedza, in a move that signals increased leadership involvement in the club’s preparations for the upcoming season.

Bushiri, who is the Visionaire of Goshen City, interacted with players and members of the technical panel during the session, where he emphasized discipline, unity, and commitment both on and off the pitch.

The training also saw the inclusion of 10 young players identified through the Goshen City Bonanza, a nationwide talent scouting initiative currently underway across various districts. The selected players have been integrated into the senior team setup and are training alongside established squad members as part of efforts to develop emerging talent.

Meanwhile, the club has strengthened its technical bench with the appointment of Jimmy Zakazaka as Data Analyst and Strikers Trainer. His role will focus on improving attacking performance and introducing data-driven analysis to support team development.

Deco Nyemera has also joined the team as Assistant Coach, where he is expected to provide tactical support ahead of the new season.

Training sessions have continued in Dedza with a mix of experienced players and new recruits, as the team intensifies preparations for the forthcoming campaign.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :