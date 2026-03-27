Mwanamveka, Treasury summoned as pressure mounts in Amaryllis probe — activist Mhango questions Zamba’s absence

Human rights activist Chimwemwe Mbeya Mhango Ntchindi has intensified pressure on Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), demanding the immediate summoning of Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamveka and senior Treasury officials to account for their role in the controversial Amaryllis Hotel purchase.

Mhango argues that the Ministry of Finance and the Secretary to the Treasury hold critical answers on how massive payments—reportedly amounting to K90 billion out of K128 billion—were authorised and released, despite clear legal reservations raised by the Attorney General, Frank Mbeta.

Appearing before PAC on Wednesday, Mbeta maintained that his office only provided legal advice, cautioning that contentious issues surrounding the transaction needed resolution before any commitment. He told the committee that the Public Service Pension Trust Fund board disregarded that advice, proceeded with the acquisition, and authorised payments regardless.

But Mhango insists the explanation is incomplete and shifts attention squarely onto the Treasury. He contends that such a colossal disbursement could not have occurred without the knowledge, approval, or complicity of both the Finance Minister and the Secretary to the Treasury.

“The Attorney General has made his position clear—he offered legal guidance as required by law. The critical question is why that guidance was ignored and, more importantly, how payments of that magnitude were processed in spite of unresolved red flags, including concerns over inflated pricing,” Mhango said.

He further argued that Treasury cannot be detached from the transaction, stressing that public financial systems do not permit such large-scale payments to move without high-level authorisation.

“Both the Minister of Finance and the Secretary to the Treasury must appear before PAC and explain why these payments were allowed when all indications suggested the deal was deeply flawed and not in the public interest,” he added.

Mhango called for a comprehensive probe targeting all individuals and institutions that drove the transaction, warning that emerging evidence points to entrenched political interference in what should have been a professional and independent public procurement process.

“What is becoming increasingly clear is that political influence heavily distorted decision-making. That must be confronted decisively if public institutions are to function with integrity,” he said.

He also weighed in on the recurring mention of former Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, whose role has featured prominently in testimonies before the committee. Mhango claimed Zamba wielded sweeping influence over state affairs, often making executive decisions with or without the explicit knowledge of former President Lazarus Chakwera.

According to Mhango, such centralisation of power undermines institutional independence and weakens accountability across government structures.

However, it is Zamba’s absence from the country during the ongoing inquiry that has drawn his sharpest criticism. He questioned the legality and propriety of allowing her to travel abroad while Parliament is actively investigating a matter in which she is a key figure.

“While suspects have the right to travel with court permission, the gravity of this القضية demands her presence. It raises serious concerns about whether due consideration was given to the public interest before allowing her to leave,” Mhango argued.

He further challenged the judiciary to prioritise national interest over individual privilege, warning that public confidence in institutions erodes when accountability appears selective or delayed.

“Our courts must serve the people, not shield individuals of influence. Zamba must return and account for how she exercised authority as Secretary to the President and Cabinet,” he said.

PAC has yet to announce when Zamba will appear before the committee, as the probe into the Amaryllis Hotel deal continues to expose deep governance and accountability questions within the public sector.

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