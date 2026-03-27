UDF Tears Into Mutharika Over “Constitutional Assault” on Vice President Ansah

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has launched a blistering and uncompromising attack on the administration of Arthur Peter Mutharika, accusing it of systematically dismantling the Constitution through the calculated humiliation and weakening of the Office of Vice President Jane Mayemu Ansah.

In a sharply worded statement released on 26 March, the party declared that what is unfolding is no longer a political disagreement—but a full-blown constitutional crisis. The UDF warned that the Vice President’s office is being deliberately undermined through what it described as “underfunding, withdrawal of security, public humiliation, and the unlawful seizure of her constitutional functions by subordinate officials.”

The party did not mince words: these actions, it argued, amount to a direct violation of Malawi’s supreme law.

Positioning itself as the historic guardian of Malawi’s democracy, the UDF invoked its roots under founding president Bakili Muluzi, reminding the nation that it was instrumental in dismantling one-party rule in 1994. It warned that the same democratic order is now being “quietly dismantled from within the Executive itself.”

In a striking escalation, the statement accused successive administrations of turning the Vice Presidency into a target rather than a respected constitutional office, citing a troubling pattern involving former vice presidents including Cassim Chilumpha, Joyce Banda, and Saulos Chilima.

“This Republic cannot continue to consume its own offices,” the statement charged, in what is likely to intensify political tensions within an already volatile governing environment.

The UDF directly challenged President Mutharika to rise above partisan interests and uphold his constitutional oath, warning that leadership cannot be conditional or guided by political convenience. It further called on the judiciary, security agencies, civil society, and all democratic actors to resist what it framed as a dangerous erosion of constitutional order.

In a rare show of solidarity across political lines, the party addressed Vice President Ansah directly, urging her to “hold firm” and reminding her that her authority flows from the people—not from the goodwill of those in power.

The tone of the statement leaves little room for ambiguity: the UDF is positioning itself for confrontation, framing the treatment of the Vice President not as an isolated dispute, but as a defining test of Malawi’s democratic survival.

With this intervention, the party has effectively drawn a red line—warning that any further attempts to sideline or endanger the Vice President will be treated as an attack on the very foundation of the Republic.

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