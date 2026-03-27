LUANAR empowers small and medium-scale farmers to boost crop productivity

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) says they working with small and medium-scale farmers in communities to support in responding to challenges they are facing resulting in diminishing crop productivity.

Frank Tchuwa senior lecturer in extension and rural development at LUANAR said this during a Field Day visit highlighting that innovations among small and medium-scale farmers is the only key to challenges that they are facing in the wake of climate change.

“You know very well that there has been issues of climate change, prolonged dry spell, unpredictable rainfall patterns, degraded soils and these demand for innovative solutions, that’s what we are trying to showcase to the farming community,” he said.

Deputy director in the department of crop development at the Ministry of Agriculture Osborne Tsoka emphasized the need for farmers to adopt new technologies to boost their agribusiness, hinting it aligns with the ministry’s campaign of shifting farming from subsistence to commercial farming.

Guest of honor at the event Napoleon Dzombe encouraged farmers to embrace new farming systems that can ensure profitability.

The field day is an annual event designed to showcase LUANAR’s research and innovation outputs across key agricultural sectors, promoting climate-smart and sustainable technologies that enhance productivity and resilience, strengthening collaboration between academia, industry, farmers, students, and stakeholders, demonstrating as well as validating market-ready technologies for adoption, and also encouraging youth participation and entrepreneurship in agriculture.

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