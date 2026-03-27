Malawi interconnects Mozambique in the 2nd quarter of 2026

The government has announced that Malawi will be interconnected to Mozambique’s power in the next quarter of the year.

Chief Secretary in the Office of President and Cabinet Dr Justin Saidi made the remarks during the 60th Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP) Executive Committee meeting underway in Lilongwe.

He said the project is expected to bring 50 megawatts which will link Malawi to SAPP.

“This is going to be a significant milestone for our country and the region,” he said.

Saidi also highlighted significant progress made in securing funding for the construction of the Angola-Namibia line as well as Zambia-Tanzania interconnection.

He added that the completion of these projects in 2028 will result in the 12 mainland states of Sadc being electrically interconnected allowing the region to fully benefit from regional integration in the power sector.

Saidi however bemoaned vandalism of transmission infrastructure in the region which has affected the growth of economies.

In his remarks, SAPP Executive Director for the coordination Centre, Stephen Dhiwa said member states will discuss issues of the remaining members that are not interconnected to the SAPP are connected.

“We want to see these members to bring excess generation for others to import from as well as allowing them to buy,” he said.

Dhiwa added that they are also focusing on transmission bottlenecks that include financing facilities that will bring transmission infrastructure into the region.

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