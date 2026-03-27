OPINION: MCP Should Participate in The New Plane Crash Inquiry Committee

The decision by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) not to participate in the new inquiry into the Chikangawa plane crash has raised concerns about the country’s ability to achieve final closure on this tragic incident. While the party argues that its absence will protect the integrity of the process, this position is ultimately unhelpful and may prove counterproductive in efforts to uncover the missing answers surrounding the tragedy.

In staying away, MCP risks making it more difficult for the inquiry to reach a comprehensive conclusion on what truly happened. Such participation is important not only for the credibility of the process but also for the benefit of the bereaved families and the Malawian public, who deserve clarity, accountability, and closure.

It is important to note that MCP, as the party in government at the time of the first two inquiries, has a responsibility to be present. These earlier reports were conducted during its tenure, and MCP are best placed to explain in that regard. Their participation would ensure that the inquiry is properly represented and that any gaps in the previous inquiries could be identified and addressed jointly. Without this input, the new process risks being incomplete, leaving questions unresolved and speculation to grow.

It is also understood that some committee members, such as Honorable Felix Njawala, may have reasons to recuse themselves. Hon Njawala and others who have previously made public statements about the accident could be seen as biased. Their participation might compromise the perceived impartiality of the inquiry. Acknowledging this is important, but selective recusal of individuals should not prevent the party as a whole from engaging.

Another critical issue is the composition of the inquiry itself. An investigation led solely by politicians will struggle to gain full public confidence. For credibility and ownership, the process should include technical experts, aviation professionals, and including civil society representatives. Their involvement ensures that findings are evidence based, transparent, and respected by the wider public. Relying only on political figures regardless of party affiliation risks politicizing the inquiry and undermining its legitimacy.

Given these factors, I urge the MCP reconsider its current position. Participating in this restructured, inclusive inquiry would give a picture that they did not have a hand in the tragedy as the nation has speculated since the accident happened. The fear is avoiding the process entirely will only perpetuate uncertainty and hinder national closure.

Malawians deserves a full and impartial investigation into the Chikangawa plane crash. The MCP, as a party, should participate and give this new inquiry a genuine opportunity to bring healing and closure. It will be difficult for the country to achieve meaningful closure without the participation and cooperation of the MCP.

About the Author

Undule Mwakasungula is a governance, public policy, and human rights advocate. He plays an active role in advancing democracy, human rights, social justice, and citizen engagement in Malawi and the Southern African region.

WhatsApp: +265 991 143 568/Email: [email protected]

26th March, 2026, Lilongwe/Malawi

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