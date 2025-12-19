Malawi to Raise ‘Trapped Girls’ Issue at Russia-Africa Summit

Malawi will raise urgent concerns about reports that some of its citizens, particularly young women, are “trapped” at a Russian military drone manufacturing facility in Alabuga during the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum ministerial conference in Cairo, Egypt, from 19-20 December.

The summit, which will focus heavily on trade, comes amid growing international reports of human trafficking by Russia. African men and women have allegedly been lured to Russia with promises of scholarships or jobs, only to be coerced into supporting the war effort in Ukraine.

Malawi, together with Kenya, South Africa, Botswana, and Lesotho, is investigating and trying to repatriate its citizens. Reports indicate that at least four Malawian women are being held at the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, a military-industrial site about 1,000 km east of Moscow that produces drones used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russia’s recruitment of Africans has already resulted in fatalities. Zambian Lemekani Nyirenda and Tanzanian Nemes Tarimo were recruited by the Wagner mercenary group, now called Africa Corps, and sent to fight in Ukraine, where both were killed shortly after deployment. The Alabuga scheme, targeting women aged 18–22, reportedly coerces recruits into dangerous work at military facilities under the guise of education and employment opportunities.

Malawi’s Foreign Affairs Minister George Chaponda confirmed he will attend the summit. “We hope to get clarity from Russia on reports of trafficked girls under the guise of scholarships, alongside our discussions on how Africa can benefit from the partnership with Russia,” he said.

The issue has drawn pressure from civil society. The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) urged the government to engage the UN to investigate, while child rights campaigner Christopher Banda described the summit as a crucial opportunity for accountability: “We want our Minister to demand answers on how these girls ended up in a military facility when they were promised educational and professional opportunities.”

Malawi faces a delicate diplomatic balancing act. While it has voted to censure Russia at the UN over the invasion of Ukraine, it continues to maintain functional ties, including receiving 20,000 tonnes of fertilizer from Russia in 2023. Ukraine, meanwhile, provided 14,500 tonnes of corn in 2024 to help Malawi combat food insecurity caused by El Niño.

Social campaigner Benedicto Kondowe called for stronger government oversight of labor migration. “We need a government-to-government system, similar to the Malawi-Israel deal, to ensure accountability and the safety of our citizens abroad,” he said.

The “Alabuga Start” program recruits women aged 18–22 through social media, promising work-study programs in hospitality, catering, or floristry, with free airfare, accommodation, and competitive salaries. Reports indicate that upon arrival, passports are confiscated and recruits are forced to work assembling military equipment under harsh conditions. Since 2022, the program has reportedly recruited about 350 women from over 40 countries, with plans to bring in thousands more.

