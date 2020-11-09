Bucci releases music video for ‘Golide’

November 9, 2020 Roy Kafoteka Be the first to comment

Urban musician Bucci  (real name Mabuchi Mkandawire), has released visuals to his new single, “Golide”.

Shot within the city of Blantyre,  the fast-speaking, yet mellow-voiced Bucci

brings along a well told out ‘story’, through well featured choreographed dance moves from himself and his backup dancers.

Behind the scenes camera work from Keong Kadango and Ron Cz provides well-footed editing of the choreography, that as well helps bring out the visual aspects of the music video from wide and close range angles, which follows up and keeps the vibe throughout the video.

Reggae/dancehall singer, Sangie makes a cameo appearance in the video acting as Bucci’s “lover”.
Song produced by Trappy Beats. Shot and directed by Keong Kadango and Ron Cz.

