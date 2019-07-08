Bullets beat Mlatho Mponela to move 4th: Malawi TNM Super League

Defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets moved fourth on the TNM Super League log table following their 3-0 victory to Mlatho Mponela on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The Peoples Team who struggled in their previous match against Savenda Chitipa United, were on fire against the Mponela based out-fit from the first whistle and it was Hassani Kajoke who opened the scoresheet on a spot kick.

Kajoke, who started in the first 11 benching regular striker Chiukepo Msowoya was at it again with the second goal,with Mike Nkwate nailing the last nail on Mponela’s coffin.

However, the Peoples Team saw their captain John Lanjesi off due an injury.This is Bullets big blow because it was Lanjesi’s first game from another injury which saw him missing several games against Moyale, Mzuni and Chitipa.

As Bullets were in goal-scoring frame, despite playing fantastic football, Mponela were not sharp upfront and as their striking force was blunt.

The visitors tried to engage top gear, but they failed to break Bullets defence.

Mponela tried to secure a goal but Bullets then managed the game to a conclusion.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :