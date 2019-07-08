Silver edge Moyale to collect maximum points: Malawi TNM Super League

Silver Strikers FC on Sunday collected maximum points after narrowly beating Moyale Barracks 1-0 in the TNM Super League Played at Silver stadium in Area 47, Lilongwe.

Former Moyale striker, Khuda Muyaba now playing for Silver did the damage in the quarter mark of the game to increase his team’s points tally from 12 to 15 but they still remain seventh on the log table.

The Kaning’ina boys have dropped to position 11 with 10 points from eight games.

Moyale Barracks winger, Brown Magaga was named man of the match for his lovely runs his showcased during the game and was a thorny to Silver defence particularly in the second half.

The Area 47 Outfit made four changes to the their Airtel Top 8 final starting lineup where they rested their first choice goalie, Brighton Munthali, defender Herbert Wayekha, winger, Thuso Paipi and striker, Michael Tetteh and they brought in Charles Thom in goals, defender Haji Wali, striker, Zikani Kasambala and winger, Kondwani Mwaila.

Barely a minute into the game, Silver could have taken the lead when left winger, Duncan Nyoni has dribbled past Moyale defender, Victor Mwale but his powerful shot was parried by Moyale keeper, Olyce Nkhwazi.

The Bankers went into lead on the quarter hour mark, when Mwaila’s 25 metre free kick hit the cross bar and a rebound was planted home by Muyaba to make it 1-0.

Two minutes later, Muyaba’s goal bound shot was cleared on the line by Moyale winger, Magaga.

The encounter was stopped briefly when a swarm of bees flew past the Stadium which forced the Referee and players to lay down for safety in the 26th minute.

Moyale made an early substation on half hour mark when they pulled out Gift Nyando for Deus Mkutu.

Silver missed a clear chance in the 35th minute, when Muyaba has played a superb pass inside the penalty box but Kasambala missed a seater at the mercy of Moyale keeper, Nkhwazi.

With five minutes to break, Moyale substitute, Mkutu had his 30 metre long range effort fumbled by Silvers goalie, Thom for a corner kick.

At the dot of half time, Nyoni played through a good pass in which Muaayaba powerful pack was thwarted by Moyale keeper, Nkhwazi.

Silver went for recess with a 1-0 lead.

The second half belonged to Moyale and they come strongly searching for an equalizer and Silver defence were on call with their central defender, Yunus Sheriff making a lot of miss kicks.

Moyale Barracks Captain, Gastin Simkonda planted home Magaga’s cross but the goal was ruled out for offside at the amazement of many soccer fans, ten minutes in the second half.

Three minutes later, Simkonda headed over the bar Magaga’s inviting cross with Silver goalie, Thom to elude.

Silver brought in Sherrif Shamama for Kasambara in the 59th minute when they strikers force look blunt without hard working striker, Tetteh.

Silver’s substitute, Shamama took a long range drive in which Moyale stopper. Nkhwazi parried it away for safety.

Muyaba could have claimed a brace with two minutes to time when he has beaten Moyale’s offside trap but failed to went past advancing Moyale keeper, Nkhwazi as defender, Boy-Boy Chima and Lovemore Jere were providing cover.

“it was a good game and we had a lot of chances but we failed to concert them to our advantage. This is all part of the game,” Silver’s Team Manager, Itaye Nundwe explained.

He admitted that his team played second fiddle in the second half and their striking went to bed as they failed to create meaningful scoring opportunities.

Moyale Barracks Team Manager, Victor Phiri lamented that officiation had spoiled what could have been a good game.

“There were more questionable decisions the officiating team had made and even disallowing us a genuine goal in which they attributed it to as an offside. This kind of officiating is what is killing our game in this country. It is not good that every time an away team loses, it complains of officiation,” he added.

League leader, Kamuzu barracks will play host to Moyale Barracks on Monday, Republican holiday for their second game of the weekend in what is viewed as all soldiers affair.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :