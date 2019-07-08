Tear gas disrupt Muslim prayers in Balaka

Muslims at Balaka Mosque had a rude awakening on Friday when their prayer session was disrupted and ended abruptly after police fired teargas near the prayer centre.

The police were aimed at disbursing people who were returning from the District Commissioners Office after they peacefully demonstrated against Malawi Electoral Commission [MEC] Chairperson Jane Ansah whom Malawians are demanding that she resigns as a result of the alleged May 21st fraudulent tripartite elections.

Nyasa Times also established that some individuals also clash with police officers near Balaka Station where they ended up throwing stones into the police premises.

An eye witness told Nyasa Times that it all started after a police officer insulted some young men who were drinking water at a tap in the police compound.

No serious injuries were incurred.

Speaking earlier after a petition was delivered to the DC, one of the main organizers of the demonstrations at district level in Balaka, Harold Kachepatsonga thanked the people of Balaka for coming out in large numbers to exercise their right to demonstrate.

“The turn up was very impressive and I salute all the people of Balaka who took part in this exercise. One thing I would like to tell Malawians out there is that we should rise up and fight for our freedom and this is not just for us but also for the next generation” said Kachepatsonga.

On his part, former Balaka North Member of Parliament Lucius Banda who was part of the demonstrators concurred with Kachepatsonga that Malawians need to rise up.

Soldier as he is famously called further warned that “things will get worse” if Ansah doesn’t voluntarily step down from her position.

“If Jane Ansah doesn’t step down we will not stop protesting and things will get even worse” warned Banda.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Activists in the country have emphasized that they will now and then keep on organizing march protest until Ansah resigns.

