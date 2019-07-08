Malawi at 55: We must be puzzling God!
Malawi must be puzzling God. Much as Jonathan Iwegbu in Achebe’s Civil Peace insists that ‘nothing puzzles God’, there is something about our so-called Warm Heart of Africa and the poorest nation on earth that must be disturbing our Creator.
It is cogent that whosoever bewitched us as nation must have used very strong roots. The tree must have been be created for this country, and Malawi only; for, it seems there are no more roots of that very same tree for other countries.
We needed brothers—or cousins, at least.
There are cousins, of course. Those war-torn countries are. But wait a minute! We are not war-torn. We have not seen war. In fact, most of us would be utterly clueless if a ‘friendly’ war broke out. We wouldn’t know, surely, where to run to or hide. We have known peace. Peace par excellence if you asked me.
But, in the last 55 years we have been free of colonial rule, we have cavorted with immeasurable mediocrity and stupidity that has failed us to make headway progress. Instead, we continue to nose-dive at a supersonic speed with no life savers in sight.
We are doomed. Malawi is doomed. Tribalism continues to proliferate. Swirls of heavy corruption, executive arrogance and a decaying civil service continue to suffocate us all—with no clue of how to end the nonsense.
And, you wonder that while some of our brothers have suffered the worst, maimed by wars—such as Rwanda and Mozambique—and continue to be twenty-times better than us, we continue to wallow in indescribable hopelessness. At times, to the extent of begging food, experiencing blackouts and water shortages when we have one of the freshest lakes
in the world.
Our universities that have been in existence since 1964, and have produced engineers, agriculturalists, and many more, have failed to remain relevant. Not even a simple hand machine for our frail women breaking quarry stones. Not even simple treadle pumps for irrigation along Songwe or Rukuru or Shire. Just impunity!
Surely, and seriously, God must be puzzled with us as a nation.
May be the next 55 years should help us to re-think our strategies, which must encapsulate viable and doable initiatives to move our country forward. Are we not tired of puzzling God—with our mediocrity?Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
BEGGERS? That’s Malawians, pathetic. Should have kept the name nyasaland, the most suiting.
That’s nyasaland, full of thick creatures.
Is the creator not the one to blame? How could he create such an imperfect world? If he is all powerful and all knowing, he should have known how to deal with sin, evil and imperfection in humanity. Waiting for good life in heaven is the biggest joke spirituality has peddled for years.
This mediocrity sets in when we praise every Jim and Jack who wakes up one morning and begins to castigated the government machinery without a solution at hand; instead of criticising and suggesting a measure to repair the rot, they just make noise and leave it at that. The problem with Malawians is that even a vendor who has chosen to loot and vandalize people’s property is called a political activist. The worst thing is that the so called political leaders are in the forefront encouraging such heinous acts. In Malawian language “being educated is just one of those things”… Read more »
God indeed is wondering the type of species we malawians are
Indeed but then if the corruption was tagged and dealt with then things could have been seen moving forward. If there was justice in the courts to combat, yes we would have moved forward If the cashgaters well dealt with,yes we would have moved forward If any law breakers well dealt with, yes If the politicians had stopped being nuincance eg caponda uladi, muluzi, pitala with his amwenye deal, the jet case joice, all the cases and the list goes, then its jane and pitala again with billions, then the banks, the albino cases, then is mouthy small head ben… Read more »
The best article of all time.
Malawi is where we are because of the following : 1 Our education system is not in line with what is happening in the world today. If you look at the quality of artisans we have in Malawi who claim to have attended so called technical schools you will laugh at the poor services they offer 2 Politicians are not bold enough to end corruption because, they themselves have their fingers in the tills, we keep recycling the same politicians who have failed us. What surprises me is that these people are trained outside Malawi but come back home with… Read more »
The question remains, WHY?
Leaders are there to lead. An ordinary person can not make policies that can benefit the nation. That’s why leaders who led their nations to the right directions are celebrated. We dont have the right leadership. Period. To those who read or who know history not of a long distance in the past, What did Thomas Sankara did when he become head of state? And what was the result? If people can answer these two simple questions, then al least people will know that we are in the wrong hands.
Pius Nyondo, do not make me cry. I will be 71 years old during the next election. Hopeless. Hapless. Useless. I am afraid my Lord will use me as fuel for the fire in gehenna. I need to fight tippex NOW.