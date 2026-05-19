Malawian-Linked Couple, Relative Face Over 4,000 Fraud Charges in South Africa’s R26 Million Covid-19 Scandal

A Malawian-linked couple and their relative are facing an uncertain legal future in South Africa after being accused of orchestrating a massive Covid-19 relief fund fraud scheme involving more than R26 million meant for unemployed and struggling workers during the pandemic.

The three accused—Fumu Mkalira Cifu Msiska, 48, his wife Gladness Msiska, 48, and Bongani Zoren Mkhonto, 40—appeared before the Mpumalanga Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this week on a staggering 4,294 counts of fraud and money laundering linked to the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) under South Africa’s Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The case has attracted attention not only because of the scale of the alleged fraud, but also due to the accused’s visible connections to Malawi, including photographs circulating on social media showing the couple seated with former Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera.

South African authorities allege that between October 2020 and January 2021, the accused used a company known as F & A Consulting CC to submit fraudulent UIF claims using more than 700 “ghost workers”—people who allegedly never worked for the company. Investigators say the suspects preyed on unemployed people by promising them jobs, only to collect and use their personal documents to fraudulently access Covid-19 relief funds.

According to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit, Bongani Mkhonto allegedly played a central recruitment role, approaching unsuspecting victims and collecting identity documents that were later used to submit fraudulent claims to the UIF.

Authorities say the scheme caused an actual financial loss of more than R26.9 million to the UIF at a time when South Africa was battling the economic devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and millions depended on relief support for survival.

Investigators further allege that the money was later used to fund an extravagant lifestyle and acquire assets worth more than R31 million. The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit has already secured a restraint order freezing assets linked to the suspects.

Among the seized properties and assets are a Mercedes V-Class, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu truck, front-loader truck, a seven-room rental property in Middelburg, a house in White River, and a flat in Pretoria’s Zwartkoppies area. Authorities say the Middelburg property was allegedly generating rental income of about R4,500 per room every month.

Social media activity linked to Gladness Msiska has also come under scrutiny, with investigators and media reports pointing to posts showing luxury vacations, expensive dining experiences and photographs with high-profile figures. In one widely circulated Facebook post made about a year after the alleged UIF payments, she reportedly shared a lavish meal accompanied by the caption: “The Lord will prepare your table in front of your enemies.”

The Hawks say the trio handed themselves over to authorities after a lengthy investigation involving multiple South African agencies, including the Hawks, the Special Investigating Unit, the UIF and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, the accused were granted bail, with Fumu and Gladness Msiska released on R300,000 bail each, while Bongani Mkhonto was granted bail of R3,000. The matter has since been postponed to July 20 as investigations continue.

The unfolding scandal has become one of the most significant alleged Covid-19 relief fraud cases linked to foreign nationals in South Africa, exposing how emergency public funds intended for vulnerable citizens may have been diverted through sophisticated ghost employee schemes while genuine beneficiaries struggled through the pandemic.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :