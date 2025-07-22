Bullets captain Aaron off to Qatar

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets midfield maestro, Lloyd Aaron, is set to join Qatari side Muaither Sports Club following a transfer agreement between the two clubs.

Aaron joined FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at the start of the 2024 season from Civil Service United and has since made 54 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing six assists.

“Deployed in a deep midfield role, the 23-year-old became a vital part of our structure, shielding the backline with discipline and composure. His presence in the middle of the park was marked by consistency, leadership, and tactical awareness,” reads part of the club statement from FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

Aaron helped Bullets to win the Airtel Top 8 Cup in his maiden season and was appointed captain ahead of the 2025 season. In his last appearance in red and white colours last Sunday, he led Bullets to yet another Airtel Top 8 Cup triumph when they beat Silver Strikers in the finals at Bingu National Stadium.

“The club would like to express gratitude to Lloyd for his professionalism, dedication, and contribution during his time at FCB Nyasa Big Bullets. We wish him the very best as he begins a new chapter in Qatar,” reads the concluding part of the statement.

Currently, Muaither Sports Club is on position 3 in Qatar’s Second Division League with four points from three games. Al-Kharaitiyat Sports Club is top with 7 points from three games while AL-Waab Sports Club is second with 5 points, also from three games.

