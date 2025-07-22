Old Mutual opens for free financial talks in bridal showers and send-offs

As the wedding season is in, Old Mutual Malawi has again opened doors for free financial management advisory to the couples intending to marry.

This is an annual initiative that Old Mutual offers to help people overcome some of the financial related problems they are likely to meet as they start their new married life.

Speaking in an interview, Old Mutual Financial Education Manager Benard Chiluzi said “free financial education is one of the services that Old Mutual offers to people regardless of whether they are our customers or not. Our aim is to help people be financially aware and meet their financial goals”

According to Chiluzi, Old Mutual recognises the critical role that families play in driving economic development, hence taking this approach where financial education is brought directly to couples and their families during their most memorable and formative life moments.

“This program is not only about celebrating love, but also about helping couples learn how to manage money wisely, make smart decisions together, and secure their financial futures.The initiative focuses on practical, family-centred financial lessons, covering key topics such as budgeting, savings, responsible borrowing, black tax management and others” he said.

Old Mutual has been delivering financial education sessions at bridal showers for the past five years reaching thousands of soon-to-wed and newlywed couples for financial empowerment .

