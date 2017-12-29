Bullets coach ‘dead man walking’: Yasin will be sacked

Nyasa Big Bullets official are indicating that their head coach Rodgers Yasin is a ‘dead man walking’ at the club and expect him to be sacked before the new season kicks-off.

Yasin whose highest qualification is a CAF A licence, was hired to replace Burundian Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan as head coach as assistant coach Eliah Kananji does not possess CAF B licence, which is the minimum qualification for a Super League coach.

Both Bullets chairperson Noel Lipipa and general secretary (GS) Albert Chigoga have confirmed that Yasin is under scrutiny and they cannot guarantee that he will take charge of the team for the next season.

Lipipa said the future of Yasin as Bullets head coach looked in huge doubt, saying the executive committee will meet to analyse the People’s Team performance under him.

He said there are calls from “some quarters” that Bullets should hire another coach.

“After out meeting, we would decide on how to strengthen our technical panel,” said Lipipa.

He said Bullets need to get back to its glory again.

On his part, Chigoga said Yasin could get the boot.

“We will analyse whether we need to hire the new coach or not,” he said.

But Yasin said it will be “ruthless” to sack him.

“I believe we did well because we won 12 games and drew three matches in the second-round when i joined,” he said.

The underfire coach said he was working without formal contract having served as technical committee head the previous season alongside Gilbert Chirwa, Thom Kazembe and Enos Chatama.

Yasin played for Bullets between 1981 and 1986 before he joined Mighty Wanderers whe he had a short stint. He was also an on-and-off Flames player between 1979 and 1983.

He also served in the technical panel of the now defunct Escom United FC.

