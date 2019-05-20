Bullets demolition of Civil 6–0 a wake up call, says manager

Civil Sporting FC Team Manager Gabriel Chirwa has described their week 6 outing in the ‘Pokopoko’ TNM Super League as a total disappointment and a disgrace.

The Civil Servants narrowly lost 1-0 to Mighty Tigers on Saturday at Mulanje Park Stadium before being handed a historical and humiliating 6-0 defeat in the hands of defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets at the Kamuzu Stadium.

“I am highly disappointed with the way boys performed over the weekend but we can’t blame or point out fingers on any player for the losses. The whole team failed to tick [More especially in Sunday’s game against Bullets]” said Chirwa.

According to Chirwa, the loss is a wakeup call for the Civil Servants.

“These two losses are a bitter lesson and at the same time a wakeup call for us. We need to put our heads up, put an extra gear and join hands so that we regain our top form” he said.

Civil started the 2019 soccer season on a high not registering three straight victories in the opening three matches.

Chirwa said their impressive performance prompted other teams to start having special preparations against them.

“When you are doing well, all the teams prepare for you. We opened our account with three straight wins and then we got abit relaxed that’s why we have been punished” he said.

Civil have dropped to position five with nine points from five games.

In other games, Savenda Chitipa United drew 0-0 with Be Forward Wanderers at Karonga Stadium whereas Masters Security and Silver Strikers also played out a goalless draw.

In another match, Dwangwa United drew 1-1 with Mlatho Mponela. The match between Kamuzu Barracks and Mzuni was postponed.

Blue Eagles remain on top with 11 points seconded by Nyasa Big Bullets and TN Stars who are on position two and three respectively with 10 points each but are separated with goal difference.

