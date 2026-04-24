“Very Stupid Power Play”: Mpinganjira Blasts FAM–SULOM Standoff as Chaos Rocks Season Kick-Off

Mighty Wanderers president Thom Mpinganjira has launched a furious attack on the ongoing standoff between the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and the Super League of Malawi (SULOM), branding the impasse over Kamuzu Stadium as a “very stupid power play” that is crippling the game.

The row has thrown the FDH Premiership launch into disarray, with the blockbuster opener between Wanderers and Karonga United left hanging after FAM insisted the stadium remains closed for failing to meet required standards.

But for Mpinganjira, the issue is no longer just about compliance—it is about dysfunction, disrespect and a complete breakdown in football governance.

“Wanderers has not received any written or verbal communication from SULOM on where the game will be if not at Kamuzu Stadium,” he said.

“What we are seeing is a very stupid power play between the two bodies.”

His remarks cut deep into what is increasingly being seen as a turf war between the country’s top football authorities—one that is now spilling onto the pitch and threatening to derail the season before it even begins.

### Sponsors Left in the Dark

Mpinganjira did not hold back in highlighting the collateral damage, pointing to the embarrassment inflicted on sponsors—particularly FDH Bank, which is backing the league.

“It is rude and embarrassing to the official sponsors. How does the sponsor plan?” he charged.

“I have never known or seen such disrespect.”

In professional sport, sponsors rely on certainty, visibility and planning. The current confusion, Mpinganjira argues, sends the opposite message: instability and poor leadership.

In his most damning assessment, Mpinganjira warned that the ongoing chaos paints a bleak picture for the future of the game in Malawi.

“As a sponsor of football, I see no future for football in Malawi,” he said.

It is a stark statement from one of the country’s most influential football backers—underscoring just how serious the fallout could be if the impasse is not resolved quickly.

At the centre of the crisis is Kamuzu Stadium, one of Malawi’s key football venues, now deemed unfit by FAM for elite matches. But with SULOM yet to announce an alternative venue or clear direction, clubs, players and fans are left in limbo.

The silence from SULOM has only amplified frustrations, raising questions about coordination, communication and leadership at the highest levels of the domestic game.

What should have been a celebratory start to the football season has instead exposed deep cracks within the system.

For many observers, this is no longer just a logistical dispute—it is a credibility crisis.

And as Mpinganjira’s explosive remarks make clear, patience is running out. If FAM and SULOM fail to resolve their differences swiftly, the damage may extend far beyond one match—into the very confidence that keeps Malawian football alive.

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