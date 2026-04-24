Pesticides Control Board Appoints James Kaphale as CEO

The Pesticides Control Board (PCB) has appointed seasoned regulator James Chiku Kaphale as its new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 May 2026.

In a statement, the Board said Kaphale brings nearly two decades of experience in regulation and public administration, positioning him to steer the institution at a time when oversight of pesticides and environmental safety remains critical.

Kaphale has held several high-profile roles across Malawi’s regulatory and public sector landscape. He previously served as Executive Director of the Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC), Director of Legal Services at the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), and Director of Administration and Company Secretary at ADMARC. He also worked as Director of Administration and Corporate Services at the Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC).

Beyond government institutions, Kaphale has contributed to academia, serving as Dean of Law at the Catholic University of Malawi. The Board noted that his recognition as a Hubert H. Humphrey Fellow adds an international dimension to his profile, bringing global exposure and networks to the role.

Academically, Kaphale is in the final stages of completing a PhD in Public Administration at the University of Malawi. He holds a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Minnesota in the United States, an Executive Master of Communications Management from Buckinghamshire New University in the United Kingdom, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Malawi, and a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree.

Board Chairperson Dr. Buchizga Victor Madhlopa said the Board is confident that Kaphale’s blend of legal expertise, regulatory experience and leadership will strengthen the institution’s mandate.

“The Board congratulates Mr. Kaphale on this appointment and wishes him success as he takes up this important responsibility,” reads the statement.

Kaphale takes over at a time when regulatory bodies are under increasing pressure to enforce standards, protect consumers and ensure environmental sustainability—placing the PCB at the centre of public health and agricultural safety in Malawi.

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