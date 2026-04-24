MEDF to Resume Loan Disbursements in May After Sweeping Reforms

The Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDF) will resume loan disbursements in May 2026, ending a suspension that has been in place since September 2025 following a wide-ranging institutional review.

MEDF Board Chair, Sir James Naphambo, announced in Lilongwe that the rollout will be gradual and tightly controlled, as the institution attempts to balance financial discipline with growing public demand for accessible financing.

Naphambo said the resumption follows a series of sweeping policy and structural reforms aimed at correcting systemic failures that previously crippled the fund.

Initial disbursements will prioritize Constituency Development Fund (CDF)-linked loans targeting women and youth across all constituencies. This will be complemented by a carefully managed rollout of business loans.

In a significant shift, MEDF will adopt a group-based lending model to enforce peer accountability. Under this arrangement, no traditional collateral will be required. Instead, beneficiaries must provide “social collateral” and undergo mandatory business training.

“Individuals without collateral will only be considered under group arrangements, and all applications will undergo rigorous vetting,” Naphambo said.

He emphasized that the fund will strictly exclude defaulters from previous MEDF programs.

However, for enterprises deemed to have clear growth potential, individual applicants will still be required to provide verifiable collateral.

MEDF has also taken a hardline stance on repayments, stressing that all facilities are loans—not grants—and must be repaid in full. The institution has ruled out any form of amnesty or waiver on legacy loans.

Recovery efforts are expected to intensify, with the fund warning of collateral repossession and legal action against defaulters.

Naphambo revealed that the suspension was triggered by deep-rooted challenges, including weak credit appraisal systems, politicized lending practices, internal control failures, and procurement irregularities—all of which contributed to soaring non-performing loans.

To address these issues, MEDF has introduced risk-based lending, strengthened loan monitoring systems, reinforced audit functions, and embarked on a digital transformation drive.

He further disclosed that a comprehensive forensic audit is still underway, with its findings expected to inform additional reforms aimed at safeguarding public resources and restoring institutional credibility.

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