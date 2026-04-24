A Story of Football Beyond the Final Whistle: How the NBS Charity Shield Is Changing Lives in Malawi

When the referee’s whistle signals the start of the NBS Charity Shield at Bingu National Stadium, two of Malawi’s biggest clubs step onto the pitch chasing silverware.

But the real victory begins after the final whistle.

Since 2022, NBS Bank has transformed this curtain-raiser into one of Malawi’s most impactful platforms for social change—demonstrating that football, at its best, can drive national progress.

A Growing Commitment

What began as a K15 million sponsorship in 2022 has expanded into a K100 million commitment by 2026—clear evidence of the bank’s belief in purposeful investment.

At the heart of this growth is a simple but consistent philosophy.

“At NBS Bank, we believe in going beyond banking by using our platforms to create meaningful, lasting impact. The Charity Shield reflects our commitment to not only grow the game, but to grow communities alongside it.” — Temwani Simwaka, Chief Executive Officer, NBS Bank

This vision has elevated the Charity Shield from a football match into a national movement.

The Ripple Effect: Real Impact Beyond the Pitch

Supporting National Health Priorities

In 2025, the Charity Shield generated MK126.8 million in revenue, with MK65.7 million directed toward the health sector—reinforcing its role in addressing urgent national needs.

Investing in Education and Girls’ Futures

The 2026 edition raised MK211.1 million in gross revenue, with MK103.8 million in net proceeds. All funds will support the Green Girls Boarding Initiative at Emvuyeni Community Day Secondary School in Mzimba, implemented in partnership with Plan International Malawi.

The project is expected to benefit over 500 learners by introducing clean cooking solutions and renewable energy—creating a safer and more stable learning environment for girls.

Responding When It Matters Most

In 2023, following the devastation of Cyclone Freddy, the Charity Shield raised MK20.4 million in net revenue—nearly double the previous year. Together with AFCON qualifier proceeds, this translated into MK30.5 million in direct support for affected families and former football legends.

From Mtauchira Village to retired Flames players, the initiative delivered both relief and dignity at a critical time.

More Than Money: Transforming the Game

Beyond its social impact, the NBS Charity Shield is helping to modernize Malawian football.

The introduction of e-ticketing through NBS digital platforms has improved transparency, strengthened crowd management, and reduced revenue leakages. The impact is already visible—in 2026, tighter controls led to the apprehension of 15 suspects, marking a step forward in restoring integrity to match-day operations.

The Shield has also grown into a unifying national event.

“The Charity Shield is more than a football match. It is a tradition, a symbol, and a purpose-driven platform,” Madalitso Kuyera, First Vice President, Football Association of Malawi (FAM)

The Bigger Picture

In just five years, the NBS Charity Shield has:

* Expanded sponsorship more than sixfold, from K15 million to K100 million

* Delivered measurable impact in disaster relief, education, and healthcare

* Supported communities, former football legends, and over 500 schoolgirls

* Strengthened governance and professionalism in Malawian football

A Platform with Purpose

The NBS Charity Shield is no longer just the start of the football season.

It is proof that when purpose meets platform, impact follows.

And for NBS Bank, it sends a clear message of intent—not just to lead in banking, but to show up in the moments that matter most to Malawians.

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