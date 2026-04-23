Tobacco farmers cry out as buyers reject crops, deepening livelihood crisis

A deepening crisis is unfolding at the Limbe auction floors, where angry and desperate tobacco farmers are watching their hard-earned crop go unsold, with many accusing buying companies of turning them away without clear reasons.

For farmers like Ramsy Salimu from Phalombe, the situation is not just frustrating—it is devastating.

“Everyone here is earning allowances because of us farmers, yet no one wants to buy my tobacco,” Salimu said, his voice heavy with anger and disappointment. “We are suffering while others benefit from our sweat.”

What was meant to be a season of reward has quickly turned into one of despair. Bales of tobacco are piling up, rejected, as farmers who borrowed money, invested months of labour, and pinned their hopes on the crop now face the harsh reality of going back home empty-handed.

Some farmers say this could mark the end of their journey in tobacco farming altogether.

“It is better we just stop growing tobacco,” Salimu added, reflecting a growing sense of hopelessness among growers who feel abandoned by the very system meant to support them.

The numbers paint a grim picture. Out of 100 bales presented at the auction, only three have been bought—excluding those under contract arrangements—raising serious questions about the fairness and functionality of the market.

Minister of Agriculture Roza Mbilizi is currently presiding over the opening of the market, but her presence has done little to calm the tension on the ground, where frustration is boiling over.

For many farmers, this is more than a market issue—it is a matter of survival. With no sales, there is no income. With no income, there is no food, no school fees, and no way forward.

What is happening in Limbe is not just a slowdown in trade—it is a human crisis, unfolding in real time, as Malawi’s tobacco farmers are left stranded, unheard, and increasingly desperate.

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