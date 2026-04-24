CCEP Wraps Up Amaryllis Hotel Probe, Final Report Awaits Legal Clearance

The Centre for Consumer and Environmental Protection (CCEP) has completed its investigation into the controversial Amaryllis Hotel purchase, setting the stage for the release of what could be a pivotal report in one of Malawi’s most scrutinised financial scandals.

In a statement issued on 24 April 2026, the Centre confirmed that its 47-day investigation has reached its final phase, with findings fully compiled and now undergoing internal legal review.

According to the Centre, the legal process is aimed at ensuring the report meets all regulatory standards and procedural fairness, including a careful assessment of individuals, entities and financial transactions linked to the deal.

“The report is currently undergoing internal legal review to ensure compliance with applicable laws, regulatory standards and procedural fairness,” reads part of the statement.

The Amaryllis Hotel transaction has been at the centre of a widening storm involving allegations of inflated pricing, governance breaches and possible abuse of public resources—issues that have already triggered parliamentary scrutiny and public outrage.

CCEP says once the legal review is complete, the report will be released to the public, followed by a live press briefing to ensure wide access to the findings.

“The Centre will proceed with the formal release of the final report to the public… A press briefing will be convened shortly after,” the statement adds.

Importantly, the organisation has urged individuals named in the report to engage directly with the Centre for clarification and evidence before pursuing legal action—an indication that the findings could implicate key players.

The probe adds another layer to ongoing investigations into the hotel deal, which has already been flagged by oversight bodies as potentially irregular and lacking in transparency.

As anticipation builds, attention now shifts to the contents of the report—and whether it will confirm suspicions of wrongdoing or reshape the narrative around the high-stakes transaction.

With multiple institutions circling the issue, the imminent release of the CCEP findings could prove to be a defining moment in the push for accountability over the Amaryllis Hotel saga.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :